South Africa: Kranskop Rapist Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

press release

Media Statement issued by the KwaZulu-Natal Media Centre

Corporate Communication and Liaison

On 12 July 2018, the Greytown Regional Court sentenced a 29-year-old man to life imprisonment for rape. His sentence came after the court heard how he raped a little girl during 2017. It is alleged an eight-year-old girl visited her aunt at Nseleni area, Kranskop during school holidays, when her aunt sent her to another room to fetch matches.

Inside the room there was her aunt's boyfriend, who forcefully grabbed the victim and raped her. She was threatened to be killed should she tell anyone what had transpired. The little girl was scared and kept quiet until she went back home after the holidays.

The mother noticed that her daughter looked unhappy and had mood swings. She questioned her and told her mother the whole story. A case of rape was then opened at Greytown SAPS. The docket was taken to the Greytown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation. A 29-year-old man was arrested and brought before the court where he was sentenced.