22 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Kranskop Rapist Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Media Statement issued by the KwaZulu-Natal Media Centre

Corporate Communication and Liaison

On 12 July 2018, the Greytown Regional Court sentenced a 29-year-old man to life imprisonment for rape. His sentence came after the court heard how he raped a little girl during 2017. It is alleged an eight-year-old girl visited her aunt at Nseleni area, Kranskop during school holidays, when her aunt sent her to another room to fetch matches.

Inside the room there was her aunt's boyfriend, who forcefully grabbed the victim and raped her. She was threatened to be killed should she tell anyone what had transpired. The little girl was scared and kept quiet until she went back home after the holidays.

The mother noticed that her daughter looked unhappy and had mood swings. She questioned her and told her mother the whole story. A case of rape was then opened at Greytown SAPS. The docket was taken to the Greytown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation. A 29-year-old man was arrested and brought before the court where he was sentenced.

South Africa

3 Dead in 2 Separate Shack Fires in Cape Town

Three people have died in two separate shack fires in Cape Town, the City's Fire and Rescue Services said on Sunday. Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.