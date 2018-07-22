The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the alleged killing of one Mr Borishade Adeniyi, Chairman, PDP Apapa chapter.The command on Sunday said the suspects have been taken in for interrogation over the alleged killing.

The arrest was confirmed by the command's spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, in a statement.

He stressed that what was supposed to be a peaceful political meeting of PDP members ended in unnecessary bloodletting.

"In a swift reaction, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal, directed the Area Commander in charge of Area 'J' Elemoro, to ensure the arrests of all those involved in the crime.

"Pursuant to the directive, five of the principal suspects were arrested; viz: Engr Kehinde Fasasi, chapter chairman, Eti-Osa LG; Mr Rotimi Kujore, PDP chapter chairman, Lagos Island LG; Alhaji Fatai Adele, PDP chapter chairman, Mushin LG; Mr Ismail Abiola, PDP chapter chairman, Amuwo Odofin LG; and Dr Amos Alabi Fawole, PDP chapter chairman, Surulere LG," he said.

Oti said that the five suspects have been transferred to SCIID, Panti, for further investigation.

He stated that the incident took place on Saturday, at about 6 p.m. during Lagos State PDP visitation meeting at Igbosuku Village, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, attended by the party's Lagos State and local government chairmen.

The image maker noted however that towards the end of the meeting, fracas broke out between contending factions of the party; one faction for the state Chairman, Mr Moshood Sabadon, and the other for the Eti-Osa Council Chapter Chairman, Mr Kehinde Fasasi.

Oti said during the fracas, the deceased, recognised also as the doyen of PDP LG Chapter Chairmen in Lagos State, was allegedly shot and injured on the leg.

"He was rushed to First Consultant Hospital, Obalende, Lagos, where he was treated but eventually died. Corpse of the deceased is deposited in the hospital mortuary.

"Two other persons allegedly injured during the clash, are also receiving treatment in a hospital in Ajah," he said

The spokesman said that CP Edgal was worried about the use of firearms and the frequency of violence involving PDP in the state, warning that no political party will be allowed to truncate the peace in the state.

"He, therefore, calls on all political parties in Lagos to disarm their members as nobody without necessary authorisation is permitted to bear firearms. He said that henceforth, political party leaders will be liable,"Oti quoted the CP as saying.

On July 12, 2018, two suspected party thugs, Wale Oye, 37 and Ganiyu Ajiboluwa, 47, were arrested at Festac Extension by Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin.

They were arrested with two pump action rifles they claimed were given to them by one Mr Dipo Olorunrinu, a member of PDP in Lagos State House of Assembly to escort him to a political rally.

He said the state lawmaker was arrested, adding that the two suspects, are all helping the police in the investigation of the case. (NAN)