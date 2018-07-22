Kenya Sevens inconsistent returns at the Rugby Sevens World Cup in San Fransisco has disappointed a chunk of their fans on social media.

Shujaa, who progressed to the semi-finals of this competitions in the last two editions, have had a tournament to forget this time round, losing twice and winning just one match.

In the opening game, Innocent Simiyu's charges posted a 19-7 win over Tonga.

The Kenyans then somehow let a 26-0 lead slip throw their to fall to a shocking 31-26 defeat to Scotland, a result saw them eliminated from the main competition.

Shujaa then lost 14-24 to lowly Ireland in their Challenge Cup quarter-finals, an outcome that has left Kenyans fuming.

The Shujaa's meltdown comes in the wake of a breakdown in relationship between the team and Kenya Rugby Union, which temporarily led to Simiyu's sacking and quick reinstatement.

Not even a motivational pep talk by Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the international showpiece, followed by an executive order by the DP to have the team's allowances paid in full seems to have rejuvenated the players.

Here's what the fans had to say on social media:

I fight so hard for the rights of this team. They must not take that for granted. The Scotland loss was an insult. #Kenya7s https://t.co/VoaEKgzXG0

-- Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) July 22, 2018

One step forward. Many steps backwards. Repeat. Constantly. | Cue probable coach/players drama before start of next season. | This script for #Kenya7s is too predictable now.

-- Warothe Kiru (@warothe) July 21, 2018

Surely @KenyaSevens, that was a disappointing performance. You struggle against Tonga, butcher a 26-0 lead and lose to Ireland. No words. #rwc7s #Kenya7s

-- Stephen Musyoka (@smusyoka) July 21, 2018

From the first game display I knew we wouldn't go far , we were lucky not lose to Tonga. #Kenya7s

-- Dan 🇰🇪 (@Dante_oi) July 22, 2018

Ireland of all the teams , something is a Miss , kuna shida mahali . #Kenya7s

-- Dan 🇰🇪 (@Dante_oi) July 22, 2018

#Kenya7s. Congratulations to the boys for every little efforts you put every day to shine. Am equally disappointed by our downward spiral. It's all systemic, it's withe Kenya rugby Union. @KENYARUGBY

-- Karithi Sylvia (@karithi_sylvia) July 22, 2018