Nigeria: Police Nabs Syndicate Impersonating NGOs

The Borno State Police Command, has arrested one Tijani Babagana of Damboa road Maiduguri, alongside his accomplices, Umar Baba, Mallam Bello, Alhaji Gambo and others for impersonating some unspecified Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to obtain fake car loans from residents of Maiduguri.

Briefing newsmen yesterday, in Maiduguri, the Borno State Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, said the suspects were arrested following complaints by members of the public that, the suspects, under the pretense of partnering with some unspecified NGOs, fraudulently collected vehicles from unsuspecting members of the public with an agreement to lease such vehicles to the NGOs and remit N200, 000 monthly to the victims.

"The suspects never lived up to the agreement, but instead, sold the vehicles using forged documents, and in some cases, fraudulently leased out the vehicles and converted the money to their personal use.

"Below are vehicles and other items so fraudulently obtained from various victims by the suspects: Vehicles collected from victims and leased out after collecting some money include, Toyota Matrix, Reg No MNG 515 AA - leased out to one Babagana Bukar Maina, after collecting N550, 000; Toyota Highlander, Reg No LSD 574 BC - leased out to one Mohammed Mai Idoday, after collecting N1, 000,000; Toyota Highlander, Reg No MKA 676 AB - leased out to one Mallam Tahir after collecting N200, 000.

"Vehicles collected from victims and fraudulently sold out include: Volkswagen Golf Wagon - sold to one Ahmed Mohammed Anjulma at the cost of N950, 000; Toyota Corolla LE - sold to one Jidda Ahmed at the cost of N750, 000 and Toyota Corolla S - sold to one Mohammed Babayo at the cost of N800, 000."

" Vehicles collected by suspects and found in the possessions of the suspects: Toyota Sequola Jeep, Reg No RBC 680 SX, belonging to one Mohammed Bulama; Toyota Highlander Jeep, Reg No MNG 784 AA, belonging to one Ali Monguno; Volkswagen Golf III Wagon, Reg No FGE 423 LQ, belonging to one Ali Monguno; Toyota Sequola Jeep, Reg No DW 480 ABJ, belonging to one AIG Bukar Maina; Lexus RX 3000, Reg No LSR 453 AR belonging to one Mohammed Abba;

Lexus LX 470, Reg No DKW 57 AA belonging to one Tijani BOC.

"400 bags of rice and 100 jericans of cooking oil were collected from one Abba Alhaji Mustapha, they sold them and converted the money to their personal use. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are over, while efforts are being intensified towards arresting other suspects at large," CP Chukwu said.