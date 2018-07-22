Kenya: Gor Mahia Sink Rivals Leopards in Mashemeji Derby

Photo: Chris Omollo/The Nation

Gor Mahia's George Odhiambo vies with AFC's Joshua Mawira (file photo).

George "Blackberry" Odhiambo struck the winner in the second half as Gor Mahia extended their dominance over eternal rivals AFC Leopards with a 2-1 win in the Mashemeji derby on Sunday at Kasarani.

Leopards got the ball rolling in this 84th meeting between the two nemesis after a minute silence in honour of the mother of former Harambee Stars Captain Dennis Oliech, Mary Aumba Oliech, who died on Friday after a long battle with cancer.

Centre referee Israel Mpaima was forced to flash the first yellow card just five minutes into the match after Gor skipper Harun Shakava hacked down Jaffari Owiti on the left flank. Shakava, scorer of the lone goal in the two team's last meeting in May in the Hull City Challenge, almost broke the deadlock in the 17th minute but his header from a George "Blackberry" Odhiambo cross hit the roof of the net.