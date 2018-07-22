22 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Mahia Sink Rivals Leopards in Mashemeji Derby

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Chris Omollo/The Nation
Gor Mahia's George Odhiambo vies with AFC's Joshua Mawira (file photo).

George "Blackberry" Odhiambo struck the winner in the second half as Gor Mahia extended their dominance over eternal rivals AFC Leopards with a 2-1 win in the Mashemeji derby on Sunday at Kasarani.

Leopards got the ball rolling in this 84th meeting between the two nemesis after a minute silence in honour of the mother of former Harambee Stars Captain Dennis Oliech, Mary Aumba Oliech, who died on Friday after a long battle with cancer.

Centre referee Israel Mpaima was forced to flash the first yellow card just five minutes into the match after Gor skipper Harun Shakava hacked down Jaffari Owiti on the left flank. Shakava, scorer of the lone goal in the two team's last meeting in May in the Hull City Challenge, almost broke the deadlock in the 17th minute but his header from a George "Blackberry" Odhiambo cross hit the roof of the net.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.