Former Journalist Turned MP Zelda Jongbloed Dies

Parliament extended condolences on Sunday following the death of former journalist and DA MP Zelda Jongbloed.

"The presiding officers have learned with shock and sadness of her passing on Saturday after a long battle with cancer," said spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on behalf of the National Assembly on Sunday.

He said Jongbloed had been a journalist for 40 years before she became a DA MP in 2014, and served with dedication on several committees.

These included: The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, and on the Multiparty Women's Caucus Committee.

"In Ms Jongbloed's passing, Parliament has lost one of the hardest working public representatives and a true patriot who served the nation with diligence and dedication.

"Our thoughts are with the family, the friends of Ms Jongbloed, her colleagues and the Democratic Alliance, which she represented in Parliament. We wish you strength at this time of loss and grief. May her soul rest in peace."

Jongbloed was among the MPs who joined Parliament when the DA's seats increased in 2014 from 67 to 89 seats.

She formerly worked for Rapport and Die Burger in senior positions.

Friends and colleagues posted tributes to Jongbloed, who hailed from the Western Cape.

