22 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Africa: Shape Up or Ship Out, Liverpool Coach Klopp Tells Out of Form Divock Origi

Photo: Divock Origi/Instagram
Belgian striker with Kenyan roots Divock Origi (right) with his dad Mike Okoth (second right) and uncles in Nairobi (file photo).
By Thomas Matiko

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has asked Belgian striker with Kenyan roots Divock Origi to prove himself or risk losing his place in the team in the coming season.

Origi, a son to former Harambee Stars international skipper Mike Okoth, had a disappointing campaign last season that was punctuated with a loan spell at German side VfL Wolfsburg.

Klopp has issued a similar ultimatum to English striker Daniel Sturridge. The German coach has told the two strikers to prove their worth at the club.

Origim who was signed by Liverpool in 2014, returned to Anfield a few days ago for pre-season after holidaying in Kenya for several weeks.

Origi netted only seven times in 36 appearance while on loan with Wolfsburg while his team mate Sturridge failed to score during an injury plagued spell with relegated West Bromwich Albion.

KLOPP'S DECISION

With Brazilian Roberto Firmino assured of a starting spot while fellow front man Danny Ings keen to pursue a new challenge and younger Dominic Solanke still learning his trade, opportunity has presented itself for both Origi and Sturridge to prove themselves.

Klopp however insists that their performances over the coming weeks will determine where they will play their football in the new season that is set to start on August 10.

"My door is that wide open so why should I make a decision today? I watched the games, I lead the sessions and then I make a decision at a specific point but that's not today and it's not next week so we still have time," Klopp was quoted by Echo.

"Everybody has a place here. I would be really crazy if I would not give these boys a chance, they are fantastic players, and they've played fantastic games, so we will see what happens," he added

Origi blossomed massively under Klopp and there are high hopes for his continued development.

