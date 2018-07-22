22 July 2018

Kenya: Gor Stamp Authority Over AFC in Mashemeji Derby

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Enormous Gor Mahia continued its superb form as the unbeaten Kenyan Premier League champions extended their dominance over bitter rivals AFC Leopards with a 2-1 victory in the 85th Mashemeji Derby hosted at the Kasarani Stadium fine surface on Sunday.

A school boy blunder from AFC Leopards defender Salim 'Shitu' Abdala gifted Gor Mahia the lead on the 21st minute when his poor back-pass was intercepted by speedy Jacques Tuyisenge who easily slammed the ball past keeper Owade.

However, K'Ogalo could not keep a clean sheet heading to the interval as laps of concentration at the back saw Wyvonne Isuza equalize on the stroke of Half Time with a marvelous scissor kick to bring the Leopards back in the game and arouse their fans who were silenced by the Tuyisenge opener.

Gor returned stronger, taking six minutes to reclaim the lead through George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo's volley after connecting a Francis Kahata measured cross.

