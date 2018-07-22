21 July 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: 'Fired' Zanu-PF Spokesperson Sk Moyo Bounces Back

Tagged:

Related Topics

The ruling party Zanu PF has reversed a surprise decision to fire its national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo.

The energy minister who has largely quite in the election campaign with rare media statements was apparently fired Thursday with the party's secretary for legal affairs Paul Mangwana taking over until further notice.

Moyo is also the acting information minister.

The reasons for the dismissal was that Moyo was unavailable for the spokesperson job as he was campaigning to be a senator in Bulilima-Mangwe.

However, in U-turn Friday noon the party's director for administration Dickscon Dzora said the statement that fired Moyo was a 'miscommunication' and 'regrettable'.

"That was not the cause and the miscommunication is regrettable," he said.

"Cde SK Moyo is the Zanu PF secretary for Information and Publicity and party's spokesperson.

"Cde Paul Mangwana is the party's secretary for Legal Affairs and a member of the Multiparty liaison committee during the harmonised elections scheduled for the 30th July 2018."

Dzora added, "In that capacity he is the party's point person on matters relating to the electoral processes and interface with election observes."

Zimbabwe

Who's Funding Mnangagwa's Multi-Million-Dollar Campaign?

In terms of funding alone, the ruling Zanu PF party has clearly had a huge advantage over the competition as campaigning… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.