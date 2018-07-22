The ruling party Zanu PF has reversed a surprise decision to fire its national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo.

The energy minister who has largely quite in the election campaign with rare media statements was apparently fired Thursday with the party's secretary for legal affairs Paul Mangwana taking over until further notice.

Moyo is also the acting information minister.

The reasons for the dismissal was that Moyo was unavailable for the spokesperson job as he was campaigning to be a senator in Bulilima-Mangwe.

However, in U-turn Friday noon the party's director for administration Dickscon Dzora said the statement that fired Moyo was a 'miscommunication' and 'regrettable'.

"That was not the cause and the miscommunication is regrettable," he said.

"Cde SK Moyo is the Zanu PF secretary for Information and Publicity and party's spokesperson.

"Cde Paul Mangwana is the party's secretary for Legal Affairs and a member of the Multiparty liaison committee during the harmonised elections scheduled for the 30th July 2018."

Dzora added, "In that capacity he is the party's point person on matters relating to the electoral processes and interface with election observes."