MDC Alliance spokesperson Prof Welshman Ncube has said Zimbabwe's deep economic morass goes beyond the removal of former President Robert Mugabe from power.

Speaking at a campaign rally for the alliance's Silobela parliamentary aspirant Fanuel Sibindi recently, Ncube said this election must aim at totally dismantling the Zanu PF system.

Since its formation at the turn of the millennium, the MDC mantra had been the removal of Mugabe from power.

The former labour backed movement heaped blame for the country's economic woes on the nonagenarian who, late last year, faced an ingenuous exit from power.

For over 37 years at the helm Mugabe presided over an unprecedented economic decline coupled with serious corruption within his cabinet.

Mugabe's over five-decade lieutenant and right handman Emmerson Mnangagwa has since assumed power after being seconded by the Zanu PF party following the veteran leader's resignation.

However, Ncube told the Silobela gathering that the system which kept Mugabe in power is still intact.

"We marched and removed Mugabe from power last year. Mugabe left but the system which kept Mugabe in power for that long is still in-tact," he said.

"The system of rampant corruption, misrule and repression is still and very much intact."

The way forward Ncube said is to dismantle the whole system through the ballot.

"The only option to dismantle this system is through the ballot. Let us vote Zanu PF and Mnangagwa out. That is the only way out.

"Let us vote for President Nelson Chamisa, his MP here Fanuel Sibindi and MDC councillors that way we can have a fresh start as a country."

Ncube warned supporters about erstwhile comrade and former deputy prime minister Thokhozani Khupe.

"You have to be wary of Khupe. She is only there to muddy the waters and split the MDC vote. We can defend that vote by voting for Chamisa," he said.