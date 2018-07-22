22 July 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: We Removed Mugabe, Not the Zanu-PF System - Prof Ncube

Tagged:

Related Topics

MDC Alliance spokesperson Prof Welshman Ncube has said Zimbabwe's deep economic morass goes beyond the removal of former President Robert Mugabe from power.

Speaking at a campaign rally for the alliance's Silobela parliamentary aspirant Fanuel Sibindi recently, Ncube said this election must aim at totally dismantling the Zanu PF system.

Since its formation at the turn of the millennium, the MDC mantra had been the removal of Mugabe from power.

The former labour backed movement heaped blame for the country's economic woes on the nonagenarian who, late last year, faced an ingenuous exit from power.

For over 37 years at the helm Mugabe presided over an unprecedented economic decline coupled with serious corruption within his cabinet.

Mugabe's over five-decade lieutenant and right handman Emmerson Mnangagwa has since assumed power after being seconded by the Zanu PF party following the veteran leader's resignation.

However, Ncube told the Silobela gathering that the system which kept Mugabe in power is still intact.

"We marched and removed Mugabe from power last year. Mugabe left but the system which kept Mugabe in power for that long is still in-tact," he said.

"The system of rampant corruption, misrule and repression is still and very much intact."

The way forward Ncube said is to dismantle the whole system through the ballot.

"The only option to dismantle this system is through the ballot. Let us vote Zanu PF and Mnangagwa out. That is the only way out.

"Let us vote for President Nelson Chamisa, his MP here Fanuel Sibindi and MDC councillors that way we can have a fresh start as a country."

Ncube warned supporters about erstwhile comrade and former deputy prime minister Thokhozani Khupe.

"You have to be wary of Khupe. She is only there to muddy the waters and split the MDC vote. We can defend that vote by voting for Chamisa," he said.

Zimbabwe

Who's Funding Mnangagwa's Multi-Million-Dollar Campaign?

In terms of funding alone, the ruling Zanu PF party has clearly had a huge advantage over the competition as campaigning… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.