The MDC Alliance's Saturday campaign rally which had been set for Ndola football grounds in Iminyela suburb has been shifted to White City stadium after police raised security concerns about the initial venue.

After a bomb blast recently rocked White City, the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance had opted for an alternative venue for the "crossover" rally.

Acting MDC-T Chamisa Bulawayo provincial secretary Sibusisiwe Dinah Adams told NewZimbabwe.com that police advised the party not to use Ndola grounds.

"We have moved our rally from Ndola football grounds to White City stadium on the advice of police," he said.

"Police raised security concerns about Ndola open grounds."

Adams said police had assured them that White City was now safe for public gatherings following the bomb blast which claimed the lives of two Presidential security aides and also left 47 others injured including Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Environment Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

"Police told us that they have cleared White City stadium and it now safe to hold rallies," explained Adams.

"We are very happy to be back at White City because the venue has been our traditional hunting ground."

The Alliance is expecting a bumper crowd for the rally.

"As part of crowd mobilisation, today we held a successful car rally in all the western suburbs in the city. The response was overwhelming," she added.

Meanwhile the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC will hold its star rally in Plumtree on the same day. The party's deputy organising secretary, Alfred Ncube confirmed the meeting.

"President Khupe will be at Dingimuzi stadium in Plumtree on Saturday," he said.