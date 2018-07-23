22 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Crazy Things Kenyans Did During Safaricom Network Outage

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: no internet
(File photo)
By Nairobi News Reporter

For several hours on Sunday, Safaricom subscribers were unable to access internet connectivity, something that left many of them wondering what was happening to 'their phones'.

It emerged that the mobile phone service provider was apparently experiencing a massive outage.

Safaricom later released a statement linking the outage to fiber link cuts that "affected critical transmission equipment."

This came as scant consolation for many subscribers who had tried every trick in the book to 'jump start' their phones and regain internet connectivity.

While some kept restarting their phones, other resorted to buying internet bundles in bulk, yet they could still not browse the internet.

Here are some of the crazy things that some subscribers did during Safaricom network outage:

1. Restart 100 times

A moment of silence to all those who after restarting their phones severally during #SafaricomShutDown went ahead to remove their batteries and Sim cards to check if they had an issue

Safaricom is so heartless! pic.twitter.com/qi0shiX6RR -- 021's Greatest (@Muranga_Patriot) July 22, 2018

Safaricom data outage, Rt if you restarted your phone over and over again thinking it was faulty #MashemejiDerby#KTNScoreline#KTNSundayEdition -- Jumia Alice (@Alicejumia) July 22, 2018

2. Buy 100GB data.

Retweet if you bought bundles 6 times because of Safaricom internet blackout -- Deejay Afrikana (@djafrikana) July 22, 2018

3. Chokora settings

Me, reading tweets from Safaricom influencers while their employer was facing downtime 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4bkZCn5kUt -- Asterix (@SuaveNilote) July 22, 2018

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.