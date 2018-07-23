21 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Several People Killed in KZN Taxi Shooting

Several people were killed in an ambush shooting in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening, police said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the incident happened just before 20:00 along the R74 road between Colenso and Weenen.

Naicker said a mini bus taxi from Gauteng was travelling from a funeral at Ematimotolo back to Johannesburg.

"On the R74 road between Colenso and Weenen unknown persons jumped onto the road from the bushes and opened fire at the taxi.

"Unconfirmed information for now indicates that passengers are from a taxi association in Gauteng attending the funeral of one of their members.

He said detectives from the Provincial Task Team in Durban have been dispatched to the scene.

"There are multiple fatalities and detectives will only be in a position to confirm the numbers once the crime scene experts have combed the scene," he said.

Source: News24

