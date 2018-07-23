22 July 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: One Dead, 20 Injured in Accident Involving Minister's Convoy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
By Chibuzo Ukaibe

An accident involving the motorcade of the minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalong, has led to the death of one person and left 20 others with various degree of injuries.

Mr Sunday Jika, the officer-in-charge of Gombe State Marshal, a local security outfit, who was amongst the minister's motorcade confirmed this to newsmen on Saturday, in Gombe.

"We received the minister at the airport and on our way back to town, a Peugeot 406 car ran into the motorcade of the minister hitting the pilot car," he said.

According to Jika, the car went up in flames almost immediately. They were however, able to bring out three persons from the burning car but driver, they could not rescue. They also helped the passenger in the other vehicle that was in the minister's convoy.

"In the other bus among the minister's motorcade, we also brought out people. All the injured persons have been taken to Gombe Specialist Hospital and Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Gombe," he said.

At the specialist hospital and FTH, doctors were visibly seen attending to the accident victims at the casualty department of the hospitals.

Nigeria

Adopt Ethiopia's Mass Housing Model, Dangote Tells Govt

The chairman/chief executive officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has called on federal government to adopt… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.