Kenya: Lupita Lands Multi-Million Shillings Calvin Klein Deal

Oscar Award winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o keeps scaling heights as far as her acting and modelling career is concerned.

Just a few weeks after she was named among Hollywood 2019 Walk of Fame honorees, Lupita has landed a multi-million shillings endorsement deal with renowned American fashion brand Calvin Klein.

Lupita, alongside fellow actress Saoirse Ronan, were recently announced as the faces of Calvin Klein's new fragrance 'Women' that is slated to be officially launched on August 15.

The luxury brand is releasing its first fragrance in two years and the Black Panther star and 24-year-old Ronan have been selected to front the product's campaign.

NEW BRAND

Lupita, 35, has since shared a teaser on her Instagram account of herself and Ronan engaging for the first time.

In the footage, both actresses are heard complementing each other as they team up to push the new brand.

Lupita accompanied it with then caption "WOMEN - A new Calvin Klein fragrance and campaign starring Saoirse Ronan and Me. #I AM WOMEN, Who are your women (Sic)".

Lupita has previously covered several reputable fashion magazines as well as modelling different designers outfits. She has also been the face of make-up brand Lancome since 2014.