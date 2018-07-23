22 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lupita Lands Multi-Million Shillings Calvin Klein Deal

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram
Lupita
By Thomas Matiko

Oscar Award winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o keeps scaling heights as far as her acting and modelling career is concerned.

Just a few weeks after she was named among Hollywood 2019 Walk of Fame honorees, Lupita has landed a multi-million shillings endorsement deal with renowned American fashion brand Calvin Klein.

Lupita, alongside fellow actress Saoirse Ronan, were recently announced as the faces of Calvin Klein's new fragrance 'Women' that is slated to be officially launched on August 15.

The luxury brand is releasing its first fragrance in two years and the Black Panther star and 24-year-old Ronan have been selected to front the product's campaign.

NEW BRAND

Lupita, 35, has since shared a teaser on her Instagram account of herself and Ronan engaging for the first time.

In the footage, both actresses are heard complementing each other as they team up to push the new brand.

Lupita accompanied it with then caption "WOMEN - A new Calvin Klein fragrance and campaign starring Saoirse Ronan and Me. #I AM WOMEN, Who are your women (Sic)".

Lupita has previously covered several reputable fashion magazines as well as modelling different designers outfits. She has also been the face of make-up brand Lancome since 2014.

More on This

Lupita Nyong'o and Saoirse Ronan to Front Calvin Klein Campaign

Lupita Nyong'o and Saoirse Ronan are the new faces of Calvin Klein. Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.