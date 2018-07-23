Tanzania: Wema Sepetu Lectured By Her Lawyer After Escaping Jail Term

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu has gotten a tongue lashing from the lawyer who helped her secure a lenient sentence after she was found guilty of possession of drugs

Wema was set free just hours after being sentenced to serve a one year jail term for smoking bhang.

The actress, who is a former girlfriend of bongo flava artiste Diamond Platnumz, had early on Friday morning been found guilty of two counts of drug possession and abuse by a Dar es Salaam court.

Presiding judge Thomas Simba sentenced Wema to one-year jail term with an option of paying a fine of Tsh2 million (Sh88,000).

The actress went for the second option paying the fine around midday thus securing her freedom. This was confirmed by her lawyer Alberto Msando.

"My client Wema Sepetu was found guilty of two accounts and as per the ruling she had an option of paying the fine of or going to jail for a year. I would like to confirm that my client has paid the fine of Tsh2 million and having done that, she is free" Msando said.

Msando however lectured the actress while urging her to consider being a better role model to her fans.

"If we are to be honest, we have a problem with our celebrities, a majority of them are into drugs. They are used to these kind of lenient judgments and that's why they don't seem bothered. But it's high time they evaluate themselves and change their lifestyle. For Wema, I now expect her to be a real role model and preach against the use of drugs. It's not cool at all," the lawyer said.

The Tanzania police in February launched a crackdown on top celebrities who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking asking them to report to Dar es Salaam Central Police for questioning.

The former Miss Tanzania 2006, was among several top bongo artistes who were accused of drug use and peddling.