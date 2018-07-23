Tanzania: Wema Sepetu Sentenced to a Year in Jail for Smoking Bhang

A court in Dar es Salaam on Friday has sentenced actress Wema Sepetu to a year in prison after finding her guilty of possession of drugs.

Ms Sepetu was also found guilty of use of illegal drugs.

The court however set free her co-accused Ms Angelina Msigwa and Matrida Abas.

The magistrate gave Ms Sepetu an option of paying Tsh2 million (Sh 90,000) for the two crimes.

In 2017, Ms Sepetu was among celebrities listed by the Regional Commissioner as drug abusers. The list included singer TID, Vanessa Mdee, Tunda, Agnes Masogange, Mr Blue and Petitman.

Most of the celebrities on the list were however pardoned.

It was alleged that on February 4, 2017, Ms Sepetu and the co-accused were found in possession of rolls of bhang at Kunduchi Ununio.

The 2006 Miss Tanzania was also accused of smoking bhang.

In her defense, the actress said that though the rolls of bhang were found in her house, she did not know the owner.