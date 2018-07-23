At least thirty-one students of Highway Secondary School in South B, Nairobi, were rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after a fire broke out in the school dormitory.

According to the KNH head of communications, Simon Ithae, majority of the students are being managed for smoke inhalation and soft tissue injuries.

All the students have been reported to be in stable conditions.

The fire, whose cause still remains unknown, was contained by a Kenya Red Cross response team which rushed to the scene after the inferno was reported on Sunday morning.

Fire incident reported at Highway Secondary School in South B, Nairobi. Response teams are at the scene.

-- Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) July 22, 2018

The Kenya Red Cross had earlier reported that 12 casualties had been rushed to the facility.

Update: Fire contained; 12 casualties rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital. https://t.co/Bf5dQ8db36

-- Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) July 22, 2018