22 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rampant Gor Mahia Cage Leopards in Mashemeji Derby

Gor Mahia extended their dominance over eternal rivals AFC Leopards with a 2-1 win in the Mashemeji derby on Sunday at Kasarani.

K'Ogalo won the match and the bragging rights to remain unbeaten in the SportPesa Premier League this season, thanks to George "Blackberry" Odhiambo's second half match winner.

The 84th meeting between the two nemesis was preceded with a minute silence in honour of the mother of former Harambee Stars Captain Dennis Oliech, Mary Aumba Oliech, who died on Friday after a long battle with cancer.

Gor Mahia drew first blood in the 21st minute through Jacques Tuyisenge who capitalized on a defensive blunder to stab home the match opener.

Leopards had to wait until the final minute of the first half to level the scores courtesy of a well executed overhead kick by Whyvonne Isuza.

But Gor Mahia would have the final say with a sweetly struck volley by Odhiambo in the 54th minute.

