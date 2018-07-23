Kenya: Safaricom Explains Massive Voice and Data Outage

The massive voice and data outage experienced by Safaricom subscribers on Sunday has been explained as a result of multiple fibre link cuts affecting the network's critical transmission equipment.

In a statement released to the media on Sunday afternoon, the mobile phone service provider however assured its subscribers of resumption of normal services in the shortest time possible.

"We wish to apologize to our customers and partners that are currently experiencing voice and data outage... We are working to restore the services as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience caused," the Safaricom's statement read in part.

Early on Sunday, some of the affected subscribers on the network took to social media to voice their compliant.