Nigeria: I Am Successfully Single - Dino Melaye

22 July 2018

Senator Dino Melaye, is popularly known for his array of cars and dress sense. In this interview with BODE GBADEBO, he reveals that he is successfully single and talks about other personal things about him that may not be known.

You seem to have a glamourous lifestyle given your dress sense and collection of automobiles...

Anyway, I would say that my dress sense and collections of cars is a passion. I wear things that look nice on me and I try to look smart. Different people have different passion. For some, homosexualism is their passion and they can spend any amount of money on it. For some, diamond is their passion and they can spend any amount of money on it. If you argue with me, you can ask Diezani. For some, blood is their passion, occultism, and they can spend any amount of money to get blood. For some, it's bikes and for some, it's cocaine. So, if my passion is automobiles, I should not be castigated for it. I have no regrets. For me it's a passion and looking good for me it's a hobby.

Are you aware that people talk about your living style?

I don't feel perturbed at all and it doesn't get to me at all because I know that whatever I'm driving and whatever I'm wearing are not products of corruption. The little God has provided for me is not ill-gotten and I should be able to spend my money the way I feel without forgetting that I need to take care of the needy and poor and that I'm doing graciously.

What designers do you patronise?

I patronise different designers depending on what it is. For clothing, I have designers that I appreciate. Shoes, I have designers that I appreciate. Belts, I have designers that I appreciate. Watches, I have different designers that I patronise even slippers. So, it depends on what kind of fashion gadget or ornament I'm wearing.

Specifically, what designer wristwatch and belt do you patronise?

For watches, I have different types of designers. Out of all my brands, I really love Franck Muller, I love Patek, Felipe, I love Rolex watches and I also appreciate watches like Jaypad. For my belt, most of my belts are Ferragamo and Versace belts.

What kind of music do you listen to?

I listen to all kinds of music but I love traditional music because it teaches more sense and lessons. More importantly, I listen to gospel music.

Why do you subscribe to your type of fashion?

Because it's more original to look yourself. It's more original for you to wear what your think makes you happy than to copy someone. So, Dino is not a photocopy. I'm original and I initiate my own style.

Where is your favourite tourist destination in Nigeria?

I enjoyed Jos before it became volatile. I love the climate, I love the weather, I love the serenity of the town, and I love the mountainous nature of the communities around Jos. I also enjoy the Obudu Cattle Ranch. I enjoy the Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi. I have visited Olumo Rock more than three or four times. So, this country is blessed with a lot of tourist attraction places of historical relevance. Gidan Makama in Kano is another good place I visit often.

What is your relationship with the entertainment industry in Nigeria?

I appreciate Nigerian artistes in Nollywood, music industry and comedy. Nigerian artistes are the best in the world. I appreciate them, I promote them where I can, I associate with them, I encourage them and I would say I respect them.

What do you eat?

Initially, some years ago I do not pay particular attention to what I eat but when I crossed 40, I started regulating my meals. Now, I'm on special diet not because I'm sick but because I need to be healthy. So, I eat healthy things, I take more greens now, I take more of vegetables. In fact, I do little or no starch. Again, I stopped taking red meat, I do more of sea foods and fish. I'm quite particular now about my meals. It's a little portion. I'm trying to work on my three packs now to become six packs.

Favourite colours?

White, blue, and red in that order.

Tell us about your family sir?

My family is great, my family is wonderful. I love my kids to the moon. My kids are my friends. I have a wonderful family, a God-fearing family. And again, I'm successfully single.

How do you relax?

I read books, I do a lot of exercise, I go to the gym. When time permits, I watch movies and I write a lot. I love to travel, I love to spend time on the mountain, I love to spend time by waterside, I listen to music and I play soccer.

