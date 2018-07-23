23 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 5 Taraba Ethnic Groups Sign Peace Accord With Fulani

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi

Jalingo — Nyandan and four other ethnic groups in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State on Saturday signed a peace agreement with Fulani.

The peace agreement was signed during a meeting attended by stakeholders of all the ethnic groups in Mayolope a border town between Taraba and Adamawa states.

It was agreed that all ethnic groups should immediately withdraw their militia; while security agents were directed to arrest any person or group of persons found with arms.

It was also agreed that the groups and Fulani should comb all trouble areas and arrest any criminal found there.

Daily Trust gathered that all the ethnic groups had, during the meeting, blamed one another for allowing outsiders to come in and instigate conflict.

The meeting had also accused forces not residing in the area of preaching disunity by using religion and ethnicity as tools.

A spokesperson of Nyandan, Aaron Artimas, who described the peace accord as successful, said all the ethnic groups and Fulani had been living in peace for years.

"We agreed that all the tribes should withdraw their militia and peace and reconciliation committee set up and start building bridges of understanding immediately. There is no question of whether you are a Nyandan, Mumuye or Fulani, we are also not talking of religion but all we want is peace and understanding, cohesion and mutual respect", he said.

A spokesperson of Fulani, Buba Musa said the peace and reconciliation meeting was a good development, asking all parties to be sincere and abide by all the agreements reached.

