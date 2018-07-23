Tanzania/Kenya: Simba Now Want Magufuli to Disband Yanga for Embarrassing Tanzania

Tanzania football giants Simba have asked President John Pombe Magufuli to disband their arch rivals Yanga SC who suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to Kenyan league champions Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

Simba spokesperson Haji Manara said their bitter rivals have brought nothing but shame to the country in international competitions while sits leadership keeps squandering millions of shillings they get in sponsorship instead of building up a stable team.

Now Manara wants the no nonsense president to take charge and reform the club that was founded under the ruling party CCM flagship back in 1935.

Taking to his social page Manara said "Mhe Rais wangu wakati huu ukikimbizana na ujenzi wa viwanda nchini na kuinua uchumi wetu, nakuomba pia utupie jicho na huku. Kuna klabu kwa miaka yote imekuwa ikitumia ovyo fedha za kigeni na kulitia aibu Taifa letu leo wameifedhehesha nchi (Your Excellency, even as you are busy with industrial development and uplifting our economy, I would wish to draw your attention to one club (Yanga) which has been misusing foreign funds while bring shame to our country.)"

With the emphatic result against Yanga, Gor Mahia inched closer to qualifying for the last eight that comes with a handsome prize money of $350,000 (Sh35 million) on top of the $270,000 (Sh27 million) which the team has already pocketed for reaching this stage of the tournament.

BOTTOM OF GROUP

The results turned Yanga in to a laughing stock back home in Tanzania, more so from Simba fans.

That was Yanga's second heavy loss in the group matches having similarly been whipped 4-0 by Algerian club USM Alger in their first match.

The results have left Yanga placed bottom of the group with a single point from three games. USM Alger tops the group with 7 points followed by Gor Mahia on 5 points while Rwandan side Rayon Sport have 2 points from three matches.

Gor Mahia and Yanga will lock horns again in Dar es Salaam in about a week's time in the return match. Gor now needs only two wins to qualify for the quarter finals of the continent's second tier club competition.