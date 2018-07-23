Nigeria: Ambode Extends 'Operation Restore Sanity to Lagos Roads'

The order by the Lagos State government to remove all containerised trucks and tankers parked along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway has been extended by 48 hours.

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Ladi Lawanson, disclosed this after monitoring the progress of the exercise.

Heads of security agencies and other stakeholders joined the commissioner in the media briefing.

Lawanson expressed satisfaction with the progress of work, which has made the task force to free the road from Toyota to Mile 2 in a rigorous operation that lasted for 72 hours, from Friday to Sunday.

The state government ordered the exercise, Tagged: "Operation Restore Sanity On Lagos Roads."

The Task Force made up of 2,271 personnel was drawn from the Police, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Others are the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Nigerian military, made up of the Army, Air Force and the Navy.

The operation also involved relevant unions within the maritime sector, such as Amalgamation of Container Truck Owners Association, as well as the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Also included are the Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NATO), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), among others.

He said to build on the gains so far recorded; Governor Akinwunmi Ambode directed the extension.

He said the governor would also host a meeting involving all the stakeholders in Alausa today, to come find lasting solution to the menace.

He said the move is to support the efforts of the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal.

"The governor will specifically be meeting with the Nigeria Ports Authority, Shippers Council, Tank Farm Owners, Department of Petroleum Resources, and others, since that is where the problem emanates from.

Giving details on the operation, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan said over 2000 articulated vehicles had been removed from the road.

Among the places were the vehicles were removed from are Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Funsho Williams Avenue and Mile 2-Orile Road, adding that they had been taken to seven designated holding bays.

He added that the task force was also deployed for the evacuation of petroleum tankers and flat belt trucks causing gridlock at Ijora, Isolo, Amowu-Odofin, Orile, Apapa and Ijesha, with the help of two Goliaths deployed by LASEMA.

The CP and the Lagos Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Mr. Hyginus Omeje, LASEMA General Manager, Mr. Adeshina Tiamiyu, Heads of military formations in Lagos were also part of the team.