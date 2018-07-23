Angola to Attend Great Lakes Region Peace, Security Meeting

Luanda — Angola is due to attend the 5th Ministerial Meeting of the Representatives and Guarantors of the Framework Agreement for Peace, Security and Cooperation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Great Lakes region (CIRGL), in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

The Framework Agreement for Peace, Security and Cooperation in the DRC and the Great Lakes Region, signed in 2013, was promoted by the UN, African Union, Southern African Development Community (SADC) and CIRGL.

According to a press release, the Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Domingos Augusto, ended an official visit to Brazzaville on Friday 20 July, for this purpose.

The Angolan diplomat recently traveled to Portugal to attend the EuroAfrican Forum in Portugal and prepare the Angolan president visit to Morocco as well as the 12th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the CPLP (Sal Island / Cabo Verde).

After leaving Brazzaville the head of Angolan diplomacy will travel to South Africa, China and Germany.