Nigeria: Madumere to Know Fate Soon As Imo CJ Raises Probe Panel

Owerri — The political climate in Imo State would become clearer soon following the setting up of seven-man panel by the Chief Judge (CJ), Paschal Nnadi, to investigate allegations of misconduct against Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere.

He had also been accused of conviction for theft in the United States, failure to attend the state Executive and Security Council meeting, dereliction of duty among others.

No fewer than 13 members of the state House of Assembly led by the Deputy Speaker, Ugonna Ozuruigbo, had submitted their petition against the deputy governor to the Speaker of the House, Acho Ihim.

Subsequently, a six-man committee chaired by representative of Obowo constituency, Kennedy Ibe, was inaugurated and given seven days to complete their assignment.

But they had submitted their report the next day, prompting the House to approach the state Chief Judge to constitute a panel of men of integrity to investigate Madumere in view of the weighty allegations against him.

However, 19 members of the Assembly signed another document to be submitted to the CJ, but a court action was instituted in an Abuja Federal High Court, while the matter was adjourned to November 27, 2018.

Nnadi, therefore, named a seven-man panel comprising Nze Saba Nze as Chairman and Charles Okoro, Barth N. Opara, Chika Anosike, Nwokona Chidozie, Mrs. Olivia Nwanekezi and Amadi Chidinma as members.

It is believed that the committee's findings would determine the next decision of the House within the next few days.