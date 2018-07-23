22 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: President Magufuli Appoints PSSSF Director General

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has appointed Mr Eliud Sanga to be the Director General of the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF).

According to a statement released by the Director of Presidential communications, Gerson Msigwa, the appointment is effective from Saturday July 21.

Prior to his new role, Mr Sanga was a director general of the Local Authorities Pension Fund (LAPF).

PSSSF was established by the Public Service Social Security Act, 2018 which was signed by Dr Magufuli this year. The aim was to merge all the pension funds into just two major entities.

