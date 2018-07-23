22 July 2018

Tanzania: Chadema Launches By-Election Campaigns in Buyungu Constituency

By Anthony Kayanda News@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma — The main opposition party, Chadema is today Sunday July 22 launching the by-election campaigns for the Buyungu constituency parliamentary seat in Kigoma Region.

The campaigns are expected to be graced by Chadema's mainland deputy secretary general John Mnyika and attended by other party leaders from regional and district levels.

The party's secretary for Kigoma region Shaban Madede said the campaign would be launched at Kasanda village in Kakonko district.

In the by-election, slated for August 12, Chadema has nominated its Gwarama Councillor, Mr Eliya Michael to vie for the post.

"We are also expecting to have various party leaders at district and national level who will campaign for our candidate," he said, expressing his optimism that the party would win the by-election.

The by-election comes following the death of former Buyungu MP on the Chadema ticket Kasuku Bilago in May this year.

