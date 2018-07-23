Tanzania: Vice President Calls On More and More Tanzanians to Join Health Insurance Schemes

Mbozi — The Vice President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan called upon Tanzanians on Sunday to take up health insurance schemes to ease delivery of services.

She made the remarks on Sunday, July 22 shortly after launching a Sh820 million Nanyala Health Centre in Mbozi district in Songwe region.

Ms Samia - who is in the region for a five day official visit - said the government is working hard to improve the health sector and that by joining the health insurance schemes, members of the public will be assured of getting treatment throughout the year without coughing more money on the services.

"Statistics shows that about 80 per cent of resident in Songwe have joined various health insurance schemes. This is good and must be emulated in other regions across the country," she said.

She appealed to Nanyala residents to take care of the facility.

"It's the responsibility of all members of the society to protect this facility and ensure that it is used for the greater interest of the current and future generations," she said.

The project to build the health centre was conducted jointly by the Evangelical Church and Nanyala villagers who issued the plot where the health facility sits.

The health centre has a theater room, laboratory, labour room, maternity ward and wards for male and female patients.