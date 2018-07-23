23 July 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Japan, Government Close in On Kampala Flyover

By Frederic Musisi

Kampala — With the new Nile Bridge due for commissioning later this year, Japan has said they are now "in constant discussions" with government to kick start the long overdue Kampala flyover project.

Mr Fukase Yutaka, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) country representative, told Daily Monitor they hope construction of the first phase of the project to start before the end of this year.

"It all depends on communication on selection of the project consultant and contractor by Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA)," he said last week, at a reception organised by the Japanese ambassador Kazuaki Kameda.

The flyover project, to be executed in phases will start at Clock Tower in Kampala through Kibuli, Nsambya Traffic Lights and connect to Mukwano Roundabout in the first phase.

The second phase will connect through Kitgum House, Garden City and Jinja Road at a cost of Shs659b.

JICA conceived the flyover project eight years ago after commissioning studies to explore options for alleviating chronic traffic jams around Kampala Metropolitan.

The flyovers will connect outwards to the proposed Kampala-Jinja and Kampala-Mpigi expressways.

Government and Japan signed a loan agreement for the project in 2015.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the UNRA media relations officer, told Daily Monitor separately that procurement of a contractor was in advanced stages. Construction is expected to take about 36 months.

Meanwhile, Mr Yutaka revealed that following the recent visit to the site of the proposed Karuma Bridge in Kiryandongo District they have tendered a report back in Tokyo for possible consideration of funding.

He however, said that "with the Nile bridge complete our new focus is [now] the flyover project."\

Jinja cable bridge

Commissioning: According to Mr Kazuaki Kameda, plans to commission the Jinja cable bridge, which is near to completion, are being discussed with Works Ministry and UNRA to organize a befitting function. The initial cost of the bridge was Shs390b but JICA in April provided additional Shs162.9b to cover depreciation values.

