Kenya: 7 Kisumu Girls High School Students Due in Court Over Arson

Nairobi — Seven students from Kisumu Girls High School will be arraigned in court on Monday following the destruction of property in the school a fortnight ago.

More than 50 students are reported to have recorded statements at the Kisumu Police Station to aid in the investigations.

An officer told Capital FM News that the seven were arrested and locked up after the initial probe pointed at their culpability.

Kisumu Girls High School was the first to go on the rampage before the wave spread to other schools across the country.

In the meantime, Deputy President William Ruto's wife, Rachel, has urged students to desist from activities that can undermine the development of education in the country.

She emphasised the need for them to remain focused on their education and avoid sideshows that will negatively affect their performance.

She was speaking during a church service at Lugulu Girls High School in Bungoma County.