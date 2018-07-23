23 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 7 Kisumu Girls High School Students Due in Court Over Arson

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Seven students from Kisumu Girls High School will be arraigned in court on Monday following the destruction of property in the school a fortnight ago.

More than 50 students are reported to have recorded statements at the Kisumu Police Station to aid in the investigations.

An officer told Capital FM News that the seven were arrested and locked up after the initial probe pointed at their culpability.

Kisumu Girls High School was the first to go on the rampage before the wave spread to other schools across the country.

In the meantime, Deputy President William Ruto's wife, Rachel, has urged students to desist from activities that can undermine the development of education in the country.

She emphasised the need for them to remain focused on their education and avoid sideshows that will negatively affect their performance.

She was speaking during a church service at Lugulu Girls High School in Bungoma County.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.