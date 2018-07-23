Rwanda: Featured - Over 50 Technicians Receive Training on Small Hydro Technology

Over 50 technicians and administrative staff from Rwanda Energy Group, University of Rwanda, IPRC, Byumba University of Technology and Art, COFORWA, Ngali Energy, Novel Energy, Prime Energy and Rwanda Mountain Tea attended are undergoing a training course on small hydro technology.

Financed by the Ministry of Commerce and at the invitation of Rwanda Energy Group, the 25 day 2018 Training Course on Small Hydropower Technology for Rwanda" opened in Kigali on July 18th at IPRC kigali

Among those that attended the opening ceremony was Mr. Felix Gakuba, Managing Director of Energy Development Corporation Ltd (EDCL), Mr. Claude Benimana, Vice Principal of Integrated Polytechnic Regional Research Center (IPRC) and Mr. Huang Jianping, Deputy Director General of HRC and many other officials from different intuitions in the energy sector.

Based on the theme of small hydropower, the training course was designed according to the actual requirement of Rwanda, and has been adopted as one of the measures helping to realize electrification process and promote the industrialization development.

While giving his speech during the opening ceremony, Mr. Felix Gakuba expressed his sincere gratitude to Chinese Government and HRC for the contribution and help in capacity building of small hydropower and rural electrification.

"We appreciate the contribution and support accorded to us by the Chinese government in providing capacity building to our technicians and we hope that they will apply the acquired knowledge in their day to day activities in the sector" Gakuba said

He hoped that similar training courses will continue to be held, so that more local technicians will benefit from it.

Kayinamura Alex, who was among those receiving the training said that they were lacking skills that they are now learning on advanced concepts and ideas on electricity generation and water resources management.

"We are getting skills and I believe by the end of the training we shall have acquired enough knowledge on water resource management and electricity generation. We really appreciate the organizers for the training" said Kayinamura.

It is also expected that more in-depth, multi-level and comprehensive cooperation in the field of small hydropower, rural electrification and renewable energy will be carried out between China and Rwanda.

The 25-day training course is the 4th one that HRC implemented in Rwanda, focusing on the introduction of development experience, proven technology and applicable equipment in China, and added topics related to water resources, dam safety, and river regulation according to the local condition of Rwanda.

At the end of the training, participants are expected to have acquired capacity building on advanced concepts and ideas on electricity generation and water resources management, practical skill on design, operation and maintenance.

During the training, site visits will be paid to university laboratory and project filed in North Province of Rwanda.

In recent years, African countries have continued to call for attention to industrialization and electrification projects, in order to promote the sustainable development in the region.

Early this year, the Government of Rwanda signed an Economic and Technical Cooperation agreement with the Chinese government under which the Chinese Government pledged to provide 200 million RMB YUAN (about US$ 32 million) to undertake the Extension of Musanze Polytechnic and other projects to be agreed upon by the two Governments.

To further strengthen relations between the two countries, on the 22nd of July, Chinese President Xi Jinping will begin a 2 day state visit today, the first ever visit by a Chinese head of state to Rwanda.

For the past 12 years, the Chinese have initiated more than 21 investment projects worth US$420 million (about Rwf363.5 billion). They have investments in different areas like tourism, mining, hospitality and construction.