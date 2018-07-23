Kenya: This Is Ess Joins NTV Family

Award-winning fashion and lifestyle blogger Sharon Mundia, popularly known as "This is Ess", has joined the Nation Media Group family and she will be hosting her own show on NTV. The show will premiere by the end of the month.

Ms Mundia has been blogging for several years, as what started out as a fun hobby turned into a great passion for herself. The mother of one will be taking over from Kobi Kihara who is on a sabbatical and was the host of "Better Living" since its launch in 2016.

NTV head of television, Justus Tharao, explained that the revamped Lifestyle television show is a guide to living a life inspired by dreams and passion that expands the boundaries of your horizons as it paves the way for dreams to happen and passions fulfilled.

"Through the show, This is Ess will bring out your inner beauty, telling you what's in and what's out in matters fashion, how to keep yourself healthy inside and out, and how to develop your potential to the fullest," said Mr Tharao.

He added that, the new NTV promises to bring world-class entertainment that lets audiences take a peek into the lives of fascinating characters in the real world.

Mundia says that she is lucky to be able to do what she loves, which, in essence, is to share her personal style and other bits of her life, hoping that it will inspire women of all ages.

NTV unveils new shows, faces

ACT SCENE: 'Find Me Unafraid' book to be a movie in Kenya

ACT SCENE: Brenda Wairimu is Sarafina in new musical at national theatre

ACTSCENE: Mayans M.C. premiere date set

About her blog, she said, "What I've come to realise is that fashion isn't just about being trendy and cute, it's about expressing your character, building your confidence and ultimately celebrating yourself."

She says that she is scared of coming second, "I almost always turn everything into a competition. When I was younger, especially in high school, I may have stepped on many people's toes."

In an interview with Daily Nation recently, she said that it was her good upbringing, doing her best in school and having respect for money that has seen her grounded in an age where women, especially socialites, post nude pictures to get their 15 minutes of fame.