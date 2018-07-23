Zimbabwe: Meet Pokello, the Ultimate 'Wife Material'

An advertising gimmick by self-styled Queen of Swagger, Pokello Nare, has just reminded everyone how much of wife material the damsel is. Perhaps this is the reason why rich and famous men fall over each other to either be in her space or simply get a selfie.

On Thursday, the mother of two's Instagram pictures in a wedding gown suggested she is on her way into yet another love union although this time with a mysterious character.

This follows the socialite's permanent timeout from the "Pollikem" fantasy, in which she had been customarily married to Ghanaian tailor Elikem Kumordzie back in 2015, resulting in the birth of her second son Tristan.

In a series of snaps, the beautiful businesswoman suggested she is on a hunt for a gown to put on when she finally walks down the aisle.

"Nobody is busier than a person who is not interested in you," she posted on Instagram.

"I need to go and start the microwave, I will call you back.

"However, planning a wedding and getting the perfect dress is such work.

"I'm currently shopping for a wedding dress."

If the wedding allusions she shared with over 338 000 followers on her @queenofswagger officialpage account contain any speck of reality, the faceless other half could be purported new flame Ronald Muzambe.

Recent reports claimed the two were an item after they holidayed together in the Maldives, according to pictures posted on their social media pages in addition to being seen together at various public spots.

Meanwhile, in between body-hugging dressing that contours her curvaceous body, Pokello has been posting images in somewhat "decent" clothing that would easily make her any man's dream wife.

Perhaps Zimbabwe's sole legit slay queen has decided to settle after all the love drama that has captivated many on the internet.