22 July 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Internet Glitch Hits Safaricom Users

By Daily Nation

Kenyans using service provider Safaricom were not able to access the internet on Sunday for a better part of the day.

Several subscribers took to Twitter to voice their concerns over the outage, with some complaining they had bought internet bundles several times yet they could not browse the internet.

"What's not happening with internet connection? [It has] been off since 8am in Donholm area? [I] have restarted over and over!" @barassah tweeted Safaricom.

A source told the Nation that the telecommunication firm was working on the undisclosed issue and it would release a statement soon.

However, the glitch had not affected mobile phones.

