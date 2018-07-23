Botswana: Masisi Cautious Against Party-Political Instability

Ghanzi — President Mokgweetsi Masisi, also Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) president, has cautioned fellow democrats against instability within the party since such would taint their democratic governance.

Speaking at a team building meeting arranged by BDP Western Region in Ghanzi on July 20, President Masisi said BDP had been in power for the past 50 years and therefore instability was unacceptable.

He said adherence to the party's constitutional principles was the best tool to maintain long-lasting stability in the party.

President Masisi called for discipline and urged party structures to be inspirational in order to win voters' confidence.

He said members should take themselves seriously and treat their responsibilities to the party with heightened commitment.

Compliance to the rule of law, he said would allow the party to perform its roles diligently in a transparent manner and would reduce the possibilities of hostile perceptions about the party.

He also urged members to be exemplary in good constitutional and administrative practices by disengaging from political differences and re-focusing their thoughts, energy and efforts on driving national developments.

The President encouraged members to acknowledge the wonderful deeds the party had done for the country in providing essential needs, adding that they must ensure that BDP continued to rule.

He said BDP was destined to improve the lives of Batswana by creating job opportunities.

To attain such he said land boards had been advised to revise land use management regulations to allow for flexibility in utilising land for different business purposes.

He said government was working round the clock to restore the status of Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) and consultations with stakeholders were ongoing.

"Government has taken a decision to assist the ailing BMC in order to maintain continuity of beef production in the country and across international markets," stated Mr Masisi.

He anticipated that restructuring might result in smoother business operations that would allow BMC to achieve its goals through greater efficiency in production.

Meanwhile, the President said opposition parties were going through cyclic instability and therefore called on his party members to unite and continue being at the helm.

President Masisi however said despite challenges faced by oppositions parties, he was committed to working closely with them and other critical stakeholders in order to move the country forward.

For his part, Vice President, also party chairperson, Mr Slumber Tsogwane implored democrats to be tolerant, noting that tribalism could lead to divisions in the party.

He said it was a fundamental right of every citizen to contest for elections despite their backgrounds.

Mr Tsogwane appealed to members to make sacrifices to protect the legacy of the founders who worked tirelessly and selflessly to build the party.

Western region chairperson, Mr Keorapetse Ralehika pleaded with President Masisi for assistance in the expansion of radio broadband coverage, especially in some of Kgalagadi North and Ghanzi areas, saying voters were misinformed on government programmes and other issues such as voter education.

He said demarcation of polling stations should also be revisited since the exercise had fuelled tribalism, given that tribes from certain villages would not support contesting candidates outside their villages.

BDP veteran, Mr Johnie Swartz pleaded with President Masisi to address water challenges in Maun and cautioned party members to utilise social media wisely and where there were differences, find better ways of solving them instead of taking to social media.

Source : BOPA