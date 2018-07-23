Nigeria: Vote Buying - UK Urges Respect for Nigeria's Electoral Laws

The United Kingdom has urged political parties to adhere strictly to electoral laws, amidst reported cases of wide-spread vote buying in the last weekend governorship election in Ekiti State.

UK International Development secretary, Penny Mordaunt gave the advice after meeting with INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu in Abuja.

Mordaunt said though the elections were largely peaceful, and results widely endorsed by key stakeholders, vote buying by both the main political parties was widely criticised.

She said though there is time to tackle some of the challenges noted before next year's elections, political parties and their supporters must respect a code of conduct and adhere to the highest standards, Nigeria's electoral law.

"We encourage security agencies to remain visibly neutral and ensure a safe and secure environment for the electorate," Ms Mordaunt said.

She expressed UK's strong support for INEC to carry out its constitutional role, free from political pressure and intimidation.

"Whatever the outcome next year, the elections are Nigeria's opportunity to demonstrate progress towards strengthening democracy. I am confident that this ambition is within reach," Mordaunt added.