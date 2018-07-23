Botswana: Masisi Consoles Markus

Maun — President Mokgweetsi Masisi paying condolences to the family of the late Ms Tebang Kelebonye, mother to Maun East Member of Parliament, Mr Konstantinos Markus at a memorial service on July 20.

President Masisi was accompanied by Botswana Democratic Party secretary general, Mr Mpho Balopi and Ngamiland District leadership.

President Masisi has been hailed for showing love and compassion to the nation during difficult times.

Delivering a message of condolences, President Masisi said it was important as a leader to support and console grieving members of the community on behalf of government and the ruling party.

He encouraged the family to have hope and remain steadfast in prayer.

Source : BOPA