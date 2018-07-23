23 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dangote Cement Invests N1.08tr Across Africa - CEO

By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Lagos — Group Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement, Joe Makoju, has revealed that the company invested N1.08 trillion ( $3 billion) to build manufacturing plants and import/grinding terminals across Africa.

The company's operations, according to Makoju are in Cameroon (1.5Mta clinker grinding), Congo (1.5Mta), Ghana (1.5Mta import), Ethiopia (2.5Mta), Senegal (1.5Mta), Sierra Leone (0.7Mta import), South Africa (2.8Mta), Tanzania (3.0Mta), Zambia (1.5Mta).

For the second quarter under review, Makoju also revealed that while total Nigeria sales volumes went up by 13.9 per cent to 7.8Mt, Pan-African volumes reduced by 3.9 per cent, mainly due to shutdown in Tanzania.

In all, the company, which employed 27,952 workers in Nigeria in 2017, had its revenue increased by 16.9 per cent and its earning per share also increased by 3 per cent to N6.60 kobo per share for the second quarter, ended in June 30, 2018.

Makoju said: "Our first-half performance was very strong and driven by an excellent recovery in Nigeria, where our sales volumes increased by nearly 14 per cent and revenues rose by more than 18 per cent. Pan-African operations saw a slight fall in volumes but both revenues and EBITDA increased because of better pricing and currency conversion effects.

"In addition, we achieved the largest-ever issuance of Commercial Paper by a Nigerian company when we issued 50B Series 1 & 2 Notes at the end of June, with a discount rate that reflected the strength of our company and its excellent credit ratings.

It would be recalled that the Chairman of Dangote Cement, at the company's recently concluded Annual General Meeting (AGM), Aliko Dangote, attributed the 31 per cent increase in the company's revenue, of N805.6 billion, for the 2017 financial year, to its pan African operations growth which also recorded a significant increase in revenue from N195 billion to N258.4 billion in 2017.

