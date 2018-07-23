Nigeria: Recovered Looted Funds - We'll Conclude Probe If MDAs Fail to Show Up - Reps

Abuja — House of Representatives joint committee on Public Accounts and Finance probing recovered looted funds from 1999-2016, weekend, vowed to conclude its report if invited Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, MDAs, failed to appear before it tomorrow.

The joint committee may also consider listing the recently recovered $322 million recovered loot from former military ruler, late Gen. Sani Abacha, from the Swiss government in 2017.

This revelation was made when members of the panel briefed journalists on the next phase of the investigative hearing slated for tomorrow.

The joint committee, led by Kingsley Ogundu Chinda (PDP, Rivers), and Ibrahim Babangida (APC, Katsina), had observed that none of the MDAs appeared before the panel last Thursday.

Chinda, who spoke alongside his colleagues, Ibrahim Baba and Linus Okorie, said the panel would go ahead with the probe if the MDAs failed to show up and submit its findings to the House for further legislative action.

He said: "From what we experienced on Thursday, none of the government agencies attended the hearing, although Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and one other agency made their submissions.

"But we are not deterred by their action, but if they finally decide not to come, we'll conclude our probe and submit the report on the floor of the House."