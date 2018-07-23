Nigeria: Stop Bloodbath in Nigeria, Rivers Christians Beg Buhari

Port Harcourt — Believers under the aegis of Concerned Christians of Rivers State, have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the continuous killings in parts of the country, adding that Christians were target of the killings.

The thousands of worshipers, yesterday, took part in a peaceful protest from the state Ecumenical Centre, Abonnema Wharf Road, to the Government House, Port Harcourt, with different inscriptions, such as 'Mr. President stop the bloodshed,' 'Where is Leah Sharibu,' 'Stop burning our churches,' among others.

In a protest letter by Elder Lawrence Jumbo and Dr. Okikere Iragunima, the protesters condemned the retention of the present security architecture, noting that it had created the impression of alleged government complicity in the killings.

They said, "We stand under this sun today to give voice to the thousands that have died in the hands of unethical militia groups, chosen to be described simply as herders.

"We are uncomfortable with what we perceive as a deliberate attempt to change the narrative and mask the villains by dismissing the on-going pogroms as mere clashes between aggrieved cattle herders and crop famers."

Also, the Legal Adviser to the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rivers State, Rev. Dan Obinnan, urged the Federal Government to remove its hands from the issue of ranching.

Obinna, who spoke after the rally in Port Harcourt, noted that herding was a private business that government should not be involved in, adding that CAN was worried that Christians are being singled out for slaughter by the herders.