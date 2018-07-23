South Africa: Conflating Charisma With Courage, the Malema/Trump Way

opinion

Although charisma is an important trait for political figures to cultivate and utilise, especially in our social-media laden landscape of the 21st century, too much charisma can mask a lack of substance in favour of championing self-serving, politically expedient ideas.

Last week, former United States president Barack Obama delivered the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Memorial lecture in Johannesburg. In a speech covering a range of topics, Obama emphasised the emerging challenge posed by increasing political polarisation that seems to be blanketing much of the world.

Many felt he was subtly referring to President Donald Trump, but his cautionary words also ring true for Julius Malema, because of the ways in which both figures rely on charisma rather than courage, to stoke the fires of polarisation, as well as fear and resentment. Although Trump and Malema stand on opposite sides of the political spectrum, they use similar tactics to articulate their positions and get their messages across.

Indeed, what links Malema and Trump...