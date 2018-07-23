23 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Victim, Villain or Pawn - Why Eskom 'Whistle-Blower' Suzanne Daniels Was Fired

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Suzanne Daniels, who was sacked as head of legal and compliance of Eskom on Friday, was a whistle-blower and a doer of good in the eyes of the public, but failed to convince the chairman of her disciplinary hearing that her intentions were all that noble. This fight is far from over but Daniels's case has been dealt a serious blow.

Suzanne Daniels shared the stage with key State Capture whistle-blowers during a parliamentary enquiry into Eskom in late 2017. She was celebrated among the likes of former Trillian executives, Bianca Goodson and Mosilo Mothepu, the woman who lifted the lid on the firing of Nhlanhla Nene during his first stint as finance minister in 2015.

And some of Daniels' revelations helped plug holes in the overall scandal around the Gupta heist of the state-owned power company, the events that led to R1.6-billion in payments to global consulting firm, McKinsey & Co and Trillian Capital Partners, as well as a controversial pre-payment for coal that helped fund the Gupta purchase of Optimum Coal Mine.

On Friday, nine months after her suspension as...

South Africa

Manyonga Leaps to Victory, Shange Sets SA Record

Long jump star Luvo Manyonga and race walker Lebogang Shange were the best of a large South African contingent at the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.