South Africa: Victim, Villain or Pawn - Why Eskom 'Whistle-Blower' Suzanne Daniels Was Fired

Suzanne Daniels, who was sacked as head of legal and compliance of Eskom on Friday, was a whistle-blower and a doer of good in the eyes of the public, but failed to convince the chairman of her disciplinary hearing that her intentions were all that noble. This fight is far from over but Daniels's case has been dealt a serious blow.

Suzanne Daniels shared the stage with key State Capture whistle-blowers during a parliamentary enquiry into Eskom in late 2017. She was celebrated among the likes of former Trillian executives, Bianca Goodson and Mosilo Mothepu, the woman who lifted the lid on the firing of Nhlanhla Nene during his first stint as finance minister in 2015.

And some of Daniels' revelations helped plug holes in the overall scandal around the Gupta heist of the state-owned power company, the events that led to R1.6-billion in payments to global consulting firm, McKinsey & Co and Trillian Capital Partners, as well as a controversial pre-payment for coal that helped fund the Gupta purchase of Optimum Coal Mine.

On Friday, nine months after her suspension as...