South Africa: Helping the 'Prep Shop Boys' to Get Aids Drugs

A South African doctor linked up with Aids activists in the Netherlands to smuggle HIV medicine to them from South Africa in a nifty inversion of the usual foreign aid story - and a tribute to how cheaply the South African government has been able to procure antiretroviral medicine. The International Aids conference opens today (23 July) in Amsterdam.

Dutch activist Antony Oomen says that HIV has forced him to break the law three times in his life, and each time this has involved smuggling medicine to those who needed it.

In the 1990s, when HIV triple therapy was available in the US but not yet in Europe, Oomen helped to bring a new class of antiretroviral (ARV) medicine called protease inhibitors from New York into the Netherlands.

Later, he helped to get donated ARVs from wealthier people in the Netherlands to South Africans who couldn't afford the life-saving drugs.

But his most recent smuggling adventure - in 2017 - involved reversing this journey and bringing ARVs from South Africa, Thailand and India into his country for something known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)....