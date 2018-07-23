23 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Helping the 'Prep Shop Boys' to Get Aids Drugs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kerry Cullinan

A South African doctor linked up with Aids activists in the Netherlands to smuggle HIV medicine to them from South Africa in a nifty inversion of the usual foreign aid story - and a tribute to how cheaply the South African government has been able to procure antiretroviral medicine. The International Aids conference opens today (23 July) in Amsterdam.

Dutch activist Antony Oomen says that HIV has forced him to break the law three times in his life, and each time this has involved smuggling medicine to those who needed it.

In the 1990s, when HIV triple therapy was available in the US but not yet in Europe, Oomen helped to bring a new class of antiretroviral (ARV) medicine called protease inhibitors from New York into the Netherlands.

Later, he helped to get donated ARVs from wealthier people in the Netherlands to South Africans who couldn't afford the life-saving drugs.

But his most recent smuggling adventure - in 2017 - involved reversing this journey and bringing ARVs from South Africa, Thailand and India into his country for something known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)....

South Africa

Manyonga Leaps to Victory, Shange Sets SA Record

Long jump star Luvo Manyonga and race walker Lebogang Shange were the best of a large South African contingent at the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.