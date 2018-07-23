Commonwealth Games long jump champion Luvo Manyonga continued his fine form with a meeting record victory at the IAAF Diamond League event in London on Sunday, writes MARK ETHERIDGE.

Manyonga lead a South Africa 1-2 as fellow Commonwealth medallist Ruswahl Samaai took silver.

Manyonga won his third consecutive London long jump contest with the season's best 8.58-metre effort he produced in the fourth round.

It was a super series of jumps as he soared further than 8.40 with five of his six jumps. His first effort was 8.16m.

'I feel like I am the main man at this stadium,' said Manyonga. 'Coming back into a great atmosphere with these fans means so much.'

Samaai's season-best also came with his fourth attempt.

Another season-best, for American Jarrion Lawson, was good for third spot as he leapt 8.25.

Also in second-day action was 100m hurdler Rikenette Steenkamp. The new South African record holder was fifth in her heat in a time of 13.05 in her Diamond League debut, which just saw her missing out on a place in the final.