23 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dangote, BUA to Partner FMBN On Housing Delivery

By Malikatu Umar Shuaibu

Alhaji Aliko Dangote and AbdulSamad Isyaku Rabiu, chairmen and CEOs of Dangote and BUA Groups of Companies respectively, are set to partner the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) towards boosting affordable housing delivery for Nigerians.

Dangote, who ranks as Africa's richest business magnate and Isyaku Rabiu, a leading Nigerian businessman are Africa's two largest producers of cement, a critical input in the housing construction industry.

They extended the hand of partnership to FMBN during a joint courtesy call on the bank's board of directors recently.

The President and CEO of Dangote Group said his company was ready to collaborate with FMBN towards lowering the housing deficit by increasing the tempo and scale of social housing provision across the country.

Dangote advised FMBN to consider adopting mass housing models that have worked in other countries such as Ethiopia.

The chairman of BUA Group of Companies, AbdulSamad Isyaku Rabiu, also said he was committed to a close partnership with FMBN.

