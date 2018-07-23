23 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Forget Lavish Birthdays Now, Obi Tells Students

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has counselled students of secondary and tertiary institutions to shun the craze for celebration of birthdays and similar social events now and concentrate on their studies.

He gave this advice during his interaction with the students of Holy Rosary College, Nsugbe - one of the schools slated to share from his 57th birthday gifts. Mr. Obi had requested those who intended to give him birthday gifts to monetize such gifts, which he would donate to deserving schools and for other activities that would contribute positively to society.

Obi, who presented a cheque of N1 million to the college for continued infrastructure support, said he was not against celebrations, but that at their current stage in life, what should be uppermost in their minds was how to succeed in the future and not how to celebrate birthdays and the like that would not add any value to their lives now.

"I am here today to celebrate with you. I could have thrown a big party and call the whole world, but I said to myself: 'What would such indulgence add to my life and those of the people around me?," he noted.

