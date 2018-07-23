South Africa: David Makhura's Unopposed ANC Gauteng Victory - Another Beginning, Another Election to Be Fought

analysis

Newly elected ANC Gauteng chair David Makhura is determined that the outcomes of the provincial conference held this weekend sets the party on the right path. It was not unexpected that he would be elected to the top position unopposed while the choice of the rest of the four top leaders was a result of intense lobbying and deal-making.

David Makhura closed the ANC Gauteng conference on Sunday evening by reassuringly saying he will not purge his detractors. He said no MEC serving in his cabinet in government will be removed from their position even though they "held different views at the conference".

"In this province we don't deal with those who held a different view on leadership. Those of you who came from beaches and regions - if anyone wants to deal with you because you disagreed with...