South Africa: Eskom's Decision Not to Give Workers Bonuses Is a Declaration of War

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is deeply worried and concerned that on Friday Eskom verbally informed the trade unions without any presentation that Eskom made a loss of R2.6 billion. The loss is due to the R30 billions of fruitless and wasteful expenditure as a result of corruption. Eskom further announced that workers who toil during the deep dark and cold mid-night winter and during the hot mid-day summer to keep the night burning are not going to receive bonuses that were promised by Eskom.

According to Eskom workers have performed exceptionally well as reflected on the operational modifier score of 127.04%. Eskom, however, announced that workers are not going to receive the well-deserved bonuses due to poor management decisions and corruption.

Workers have nothing to do with the fruitless and wasteful expenditure. We have nothing to do with the payment made to Mckenzie and Trillion. We have nothing to do with payments to consultants who are duplicating what we are already doing as workers. Regardless of workers, excellent performance the anti-workers "Thuma Mina" board has declared no bonuses for the workers.

As the NUM we repeatedly alluded to the fact that the bonus payment is a deal breaker for the 2018 negotiations. We view the decision by management not to give bonuses to the hard-working employees as a declaration of war. When we were offered a 0% increase, it was later said that the 0% decision was a tactical error. We believe that the decision not to give workers bonuses is also a tactical error.

