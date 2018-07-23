21 July 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Simbine Sprints to Bronze in London

South Africa's Commonwealth Games 100m champion Akani Simbine bagged bronze on day one of the London leg of the IAAF Diamond League series on Saturday, writes MARK ETHERIDGE.

Simbine clocked 9.94sec to take third behind American Ronnie Baker (9.90) and hometown athlete Zharnell Hughes (9.93).

Simbine was timed after going 0.01 seconds quicker in the earlier round, a season's best for the Pretoria athlete.

There was huge excitement for South African race-walking circles as Olympian and Commonwealth Games athlete Lebogang Shange strode to a South African record in the 3,000m walk.

Shange walked his way to a 10min 47.08sec spot. That's the second-best time ever as Britain's Tom Bosworth walked to a world record 10:43.84.

Also in action was Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Wenda Nel. She took fifth in the 400m hurdles in 55.67sec as American Shamier Little won in 53.95.

The only other SA woman in action was Commonwealth Games medallist Sunette Viljoen in the javelin where she ended sixth with a 60.34m best on the night. China's Huihui Lyu won with a 65.54 best.

And then there was Rio Paralympian para-athlete Nando Mahlangu.

He went off in the T61 200m final and hit gold in 23.56sec from Britain's Richard Whitehead's season-best 23.72.

